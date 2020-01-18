GRAVEWÜRM “Funeral Rites” [Funeral Empire Records]

Good old GRAVEWÜRM is back, with a vengeance once again, a fistful of Thrashing Black/Death Metal, as we’ve been used to since 1992. “Funeral Rites” is the 16th full length album, if I haven’t counted wrong, since the first full length attack and killer album “Ancient Storms Of War” – and I don’t even dare to start counting how many releases Funeral Grave is behind since the inception of the band in 1992!

Musically midpaced to a tad slower abominations of Doomy Thrashing Black/Death as alreay stated, with a nice slap of epic moments built in, the vocals are strong, the riffing catching and perfect for headbanging, good drumming and pace control and good songwriting, classic pummeling and arsekicing GRAVEWÜRM!

https://gravewurm.bandcamp.com/album/funeral-rites-2020-album

