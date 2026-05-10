MIDNATT “Skräckfylld Förtjusning” [Jawbreaker Records 2026]





It is nice to hear BLUE ÖYSTER CULT and ROKY ERICKSON have been around with cause and effect. Well, I’ve been listening intensely to the music throughout many more years, than I can count – and it seems like the Swedes in the young band MIDNATT, also have taken their toll on good old occult Rock’n’Roll. That mixed with early Swedish Heavy Metal, where a lot of the music also had some of that ’70s tone and vibe to their way of Heavy Metal.

With song titles such as ‘Satan’, ‘Sfinxen’, ‘För Evigt Märkt’ and ‘Marken Brinner’ we have the path laid out in front of us. That together with solid Heavy Metal with a heavy foundation in ’70s Rock’n’Roll, the dark vibe and drawing atmosphere are ever present. The main riffs are driving the music forth; the solos are captivating and the melodies latch on. The bass, always quite audible, either as a solid backbone or shining with some sweet licks. Rock solid drumming and great vocals, I don’t really know if Aron Torstensen sings well, though the vocals are at all times perfectly fitting the music, and the atmosphere the songs are invoking. The vocals might be acquired taste, though I am a giant fan! The lyrics being sung in Swedish, do also give a kick to the atmosphere and a wicked aura to the album.

To be honest, after the first few listens to the album, I found it a tad boring. Though as I spent more time listening to the music, getting deeper into the themes, sound and atmosphere, a great world opened. There is a sincerity and profound love for the genre – and it’s great to hear how a tad different bands have the same influences. Just take some solid listens to ‘D.Ö.D.E.N.’, speed it up, make the guitars more distorted, the vocals high pitched and grim, and you have a NIFELHEIM track. “Skräckfylld Förtjusning” is a quite strong album and having in mind it is the lads debut full length, it is quite amazing how strong the song writing is – this could become a classic in time.

www.instagram.com/midnattswe

www.facebook.com/jawbreakerrecords

Originally published @ Voices From The Darkside