MAHLKEBRE “B.A.M.N.” [Battlesk’rs Productions 2026]





Twenty-two years and now ready with the third full length. The French ritualistic Black Metal band MAHLKEBRE do uses its time to pen new rituals and summon dark obscurities. The band is led by Eklezjas’Tik Berzerk, who also owns the label Battlesk’rs Productions, that release the gospels. He does also handle the output of MALEKHAMOVES, SEKTARISM and OBSCURANTIST. It does not take many listens to the music Eklezjas’Tik Berzerk is affiliated with, to grasp that he takes it seriously.

The ritualistic feel and dark mysterious ambience are all over the music, from the early days until now. The music has evolved quite a lot, from the early grim days of a tad, off the mill, even though great Black Metal, driven high on the ambience and wicked feel to it. From the last album “Satanic Resistance”, the EP “To Those Who Forged Us” and now the new album, where a more serious and off the path direction has been taken. I don’t know if the newer musical direction is to the better, as I really like the early material from MAHLKEBRE, though the new offerings have also taken its toll on me, and the darkness is smothering.

Droning song structures, twisted guitar riffs, broken rhythms, grim vocals quite sum it up, though it is much more than that. Slow staccato rhythms, repeating guitar riffs, bleak and distorted. Sudden pace changes, sick and twisted vocals from outside this universe. Half scream, half chanting.

Though it’s quite a shame, such a strong, ritualistic album with an agenda, has what it seems like AI generated cover artwork. The idea about the militant way to spread your agenda, by any means necessary, might get portrayed with analytic eyes. Though the darkness, the ambience on the album, the ominous chills down your neck, the album gives you, isn’t in anyways signaled by the artwork. Nevertheless, the musical output is strong. Do I like my music bleak, ritualistic, droning and with an ominous ambience? Indeed I do, it fits perfectly into my settings. You want it darker?

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Originally published @ Voices From The Darkside